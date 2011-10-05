* Sept traffic, measured in RPK, up 4.3 pct yr-on-yr

* First and business class Sept traffic up 9.3 pct

* Sees softer premium demand in October

* On track for significant growth in 2011 opg profit

* IAG shares 4.5 pct up

By Rhys Jones

LONDON, Oct 5 British Airways and Iberia owner International Airlines Group reported higher September passenger traffic, boosted by strong growth in first and business-class travel, and said it expects to deliver significant full-year profit growth.

Traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, rose by 4.3 percent versus September 2010, while passenger load factor -- a measure of how well it fills its planes -- was up 0.1 percentage points at 82.8 percent.

Europe's second-biggest airline group by value behind Lufthansa said its first and business-class travel -- the most profitable part of its passenger business -- rose 9.3 percent, while non-premium traffic was up 3.5 percent.

"Indications so far for October point to a softer demand picture in premium traffic and cargo," IAG said in a statement.

"We remain on course to produce significant growth in operating profit in 2011 compared to 2010."

Industry body IATA last month said it expected airlines to suffer a weak end to the year due to waning consumer confidence, sluggish international trade and high fuel prices.

It said a weak global economy would prompt a sharp fall in airline profits in 2012 and cut the industry's profit margins to a wafer thin 0.8 percent from 1.2 percent this year. IATA forecasts industry profits in 2012 will fall 29 percent to $4.9 billion from $6.9 billion this year.

IAG defied gloom in the airline sector in July by posting a first-half profit and predicting full-year earnings growth. European rivals Air France and Lufthansa have found it more difficult to overcome high fuel prices and sluggish demand.

IAG shares in London, which have lost around 40 percent of their value in the last three months, were 4.5 percent up at 156 pence by 1415 GMT.

The company said it remains flexible in its capacity planning for the fourth quarter of 2011 and has already taken steps to reduce its long-haul fleet by three aircraft during the course of 2012.

IAG shares slumped on Tuesday on growing fears that its transatlantic partner American Airlines is headed for bankruptcy.

Shares of American Airlines parent AMR Corp have fallen a third this week on concerns the third-largest U.S. airline could file for Chapter-11 due, in part, to spiralling labour costs.

Earlier on Wednesday British regional airline Flybe said it would miss first half revenue targets after traffic on UK routes slumped in September, sending its shares down 40 percent.

(Editing by)