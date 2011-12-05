* Nov passenger load factor 75.3 pct, down 0.3 pct points

* Traffic, measured in RPK, up 2.1 pct yr-on-yr

* Premium Nov traffic up 4.6 pct

* IAG shares up 2.8 pct in London

LONDON, Dec 5 International Airlines Group , formed by the merger of BA and Iberia, posted a 2.1 percent rise in passenger traffic in November, boosted by 4.6 percent growth in premium traffic.

Traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, rose by 2.1 percent versus November 2010, while passenger load factor -- a measure of how well it fills its planes -- was down 0.3 percentage points at 75.3 percent.

IAG said its first and business-class travel -- the most profitable part of its passenger business - rose 4.6 percent, while non-premium traffic was up 1.6 percent.

Industry body IATA last week said international passenger traffic growth had slowed in recent months and that it expects airlines to suffer from waning consumer confidence, sluggish international trade and high fuel prices in 2012.

IAG, which recently agreed to buy Lufthansa's British unit bmi, last month reported a 31 percent fall in third-quarter profit, better than expected and outperforming peers. However, its traffic growth has slowed in recent months.

IAG shares were 2.8 percent up at 157.8 pence by 1525 GMT, outperforming a 0.7 percent stronger FTSE 100 index and trading at their highest level in almost a month. (Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Paul Hoskins)