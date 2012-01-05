* Traffic, measured in RPK, up 12.2 pct yr-on-yr
* IAG premium Dec traffic up 13.6 pct
* IAG non-premium traffic up 12 pct
* Ryanair Dec traffic down 5 pct
* IAG shares down 2.8 pct
LONDON, Jan 5 International Airlines Group
, formed by the merger of BA and Iberia, posted a strong
rise in traffic in December, boosted by continued growth in
first and business class passenger numbers.
Traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, rose 12.2
percent versus December 2010, while passenger load factor -- a
measure of how well it fills its planes -- was up 0.6 percentage
points at 77.6 percent, it said on Thursday.
IAG said its first and business-class travel -- the most
profitable part of its passenger business - rose 13.6 percent,
while non-premium traffic was up 12 percent.
Earlier on Thursday Ireland's Ryanair ,
Europe's largest airline, said it carried 4.8 million passengers
in December, 5 percent less than a year ago, after it grounded
80 aircraft to avoid flying routes made unprofitable by high
fuel prices.
Industry body IATA last month said international passenger
traffic growth had slowed in recent months and that it expects
airlines to suffer from waning consumer confidence, sluggish
international trade and high fuel prices in 2012. [ID:
nL6E7NU1OV]
The company said that underlying market conditions were
unchanged but that it had seen a significant reduction in
Iberia's short haul premium traffic compared to last year,
influenced by the strikes during the month.
IAG, which recently agreed to buy Lufthansa's British unit
bmi, last October reported a 31 percent fall in third-quarter
profit, better than expected and outperforming peers. However,
its traffic growth has slowed in recent months. [ID:nASM00017F
IAG shares, which have fallen 2.7 percent in the last month,
were 2.8 percent down at 145.25 pence by 1508 GMT, valuing the
company at around 2.7 billion pounds ($4.21 billion).
($1 = 0.6406 British pounds)
(Reporting by Rhys Jones; editing by Matt Scuffham)