LONDON, March 5 International Airlines Group
posted a 2.4 percent fall in February traffic, as
strong growth at British Airways failed to make up for weakness
at Spain's Iberia following a series of strikes.
Traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometres, slid 2.4
percent versus February 2012, while passenger load factor - a
measure of how well it fills its planes - was up 1.6 percentage
points at 75.2 percent, it said on Tuesday.
IAG said its first and business-class travel - the most
profitable part of its passenger business - rose 0.2 percent,
while non-premium traffic fell 2.9 percent percent.
Showing the drag from Iberia, the update showed that British
Airways' February traffic was up 5.3 percent compared to a 20.6
percent fall at Iberia.
IAG has seen worsening economic conditions in Spain hit its
performance in recent months, undermining strength in long-haul
travel out of London. In February, Iberia cabin crew and ground
employees' unions went on strike for five consecutive days.
Thousands of workers facing pay and job cuts at loss-making
Iberia staged a second wave of protests on Monday that could
ground nearly 1,300 flights this week.
Shares in IAG, which have risen 29 percent in the last three
months, were 2.69 percent up at 244.2 pence by 1508 GMT, valuing
the group at around 4.4 billion pounds ($6.6 billion).