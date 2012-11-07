UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MADRID Nov 7 The International Airlines Group said on Wednesday it was studying the possibility of launching a full takeover bid of Spanish low-cost airline Vueling.
In a statement to the Spanish stock market regulator, IAG - which was formed by the merger of Spain's Iberia and British Airways - said it has not yet discussed specific terms or price of a possible deal.
Iberia owns 45.85 percent of Vueling.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts