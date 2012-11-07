* IAG says studying full takeover bid of Vueling
* Mass job losses already feared at Iberia - union sources
* IAG to discuss both matters at Thursday board meeting
* Vueling shares suspended
MADRID, Nov 7 The International Airlines Group
is considering a full takeover of Spanish low-cost
airline Vueling while it prepares massive lay-offs at
the country's flag carrier Iberia.
IAG, which was formed by the merger of Spain's Iberia and
British Airways, said in a statement that its board would study
on Thursday a deal with Vueling, which has a market
capitalisation of 171 million euros ($218 million).
The board is also expected to approve up to 7,000 job cuts
at Iberia, union sources said on Wednesday.
Unions have been expecting layoffs of 4,000 to 7,000 workers
for months due to Spain's challenging recession and the
progressive shifting of Iberia's short to medium distance flight
routes to its low cost carrier Iberia Express.
Meanwhile IAG, a member of the oneworld global alliance, has
been on the search for candidates to join its holding group.
IAG is due to reveal third quarter results on Friday along
with its restructuring plans for Iberia, which fuelled an
operating loss of 253 million euros in the first half.
Spain is at the heart of the euro zone debt crisis as it
struggles with its second recession in three years and a record
unemployment rate of 25 percent.
IAG said it has not yet discussed specific terms or price of
a possible deal with Barcelona-based Vueling, which posted an
operating profit of 68 million euros in the third quarter.
Vueling's shares were suspended from trading after the
announcement. They closed down 4.4 percent at 5.47 euros.