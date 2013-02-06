Deutsche Bank says prepares 8 billion euro capital increase
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
MADRID Feb 6 The International Airline Group said on Wednesday it had ruled out raising a 113 million euros ($153 million) bid to buy out the shares it does not already own in Spanish budget carrier Vueling.
In November, IAG launched a 7 euro per share offer for the 54.15 percent of Vueling it does not already own, representing a premium of about 28 percent to Vueling's share price at the time.
The bid was conditional on receiving acceptances from 90 percent of non-IAG shareholders.
In a statement on Wednesday, IAG said it could waive the condition for minimum acceptances but had no current plans to launch a bid to de-list the remaining Vueling shares at a price above the original tender offer.
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received an offer from private equity firms Pollen Street Capital and BC Partners to buy the lender in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1.01 billion).