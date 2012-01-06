PARIS Jan 6 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti warned the European Union on Friday not to let divisions
over management of the sovereign debt crisis blow up into
serious divisions within the bloc.
"I think that the main danger is the birth and development
of a basic failure of understanding between populations and
member states and the return of prejudices between the north and
south of Europe, old and new member states, with the potential
for very, very great divisions," he told a conference in Paris.
Monti said European institutions must build up sufficient
means to dispel any doubts among international investors over
the solidity of the single currency.
He also repeated a call for the EU not to neglect policies
to stimulate economic growth, even as it kept up a drive to
control public finances.
He repeated that Italy was on course for a balanced budget
by 2013 with a primary surplus, excluding interest rate
payments, of 5 percent.
