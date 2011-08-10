* Q2 Adj EPS $0.19 Vs $0.05 a year ago
* Q2 revenue up 75 pct to $345.7 mln
TORONTO Aug 10 Iamgold Corp (IMG.TO) said on
Wednesday its second-quarter operating profit more than
tripled, driven by a higher gold price and increased output.
However, the Toronto-based company trimmed its full year
production outlook and raised its operating costs projections,
as it battles to keep energy, labor and material cost in
check.
"Operationally the quarter was a challenging one," said
Chief Executive Steve Letwin in a statement. "All eyes are on
containing costs throughout our operations and we are working
on several initiatives to drive them down in the ensuing
quarters."
While gold production in the quarter rose 47 percent to
188,000 ounces, average cash costs rose 17 percent to $697 per
ounce, said the company, which owns mines spread across Africa
and the Americas.
The company trimmed its production range to between 940,000
and 1 million ounces, down from a prior range of 950,000 to
1.05 million ounces. It now expects 2011 cash costs to range
between $620 and $650 an ounce, both ends of this range are
roughly 5 percent above Iamgold's prior forecast.
Iamgold's lower production forecast reflects the sale of
its interest in two mines in Ghana and the second-quarter
production shortfall at its Essakane mine in Burkina Faso,
where output was hurt by repairs and a water shortage.
Q2 RESULTS
Excluding gains from the sale of certain assets and other
one-time items, Iamgold's profit in the period ended June 30
rose to $69.7 million, or 19 cents a share, up from a year-ago
profit of $19.3 million, or 5 cents a share.
Iamgold said its increased output, along with a 26 percent
jump in the average realized gold price, drove revenues up 75
percent to $345.7 million in the quarter.
Its profit margins on gold rose 35 percent to $818 per
ounce in the period, as the surge in bullion prices more than
offset the increases in costs.
($1= $0.99 Canadian)
(Reporting by Euan Rocha; editing by Andre Grenon)