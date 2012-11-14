* Earnings of 16 cents per share miss Wall Street view of 25
cents
* Miner cuts 2013 gold production target
* Shares fall 16.1 percent
Nov 14 Shares of Canada's Iamgold Corp
plunged more than 16 percent on Wednesday, the day after the
gold miner reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings and
cut its production target for 2013.
The Toronto-based company also said it expected 2012
production to be at the lower end of its target range and that
it had cut capital spending by about 7 percent this year on
delays at two major expansion projects.
Late on Tuesday, Iamgold reported a 47 percent drop in
third-quarter earnings per share to 16 cents, excluding one-time
items, well below the analysts' average estimate of 25 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company cut its 2013 production target to a range of
875,000 to 950,000 ounces of gold from an earlier forecast of 1
million to 1.1 million ounces. It cited poor performance at its
Sadiola mine in Mali and a slower ramp-up at the Westwood
project in Quebec.
Iamgold said it expected output this year to be at the lower
end of its 840,000-to-910,000-ounce target range, with cash
costs near the high end of the $670-to-$695-per-ounce range.
Iamgold also revised its capital spending budget for 2012
lower on delays at Sadiola and at the Essakane expansion in
Burkina Faso. It now expects to spend $750 million to $780
million in 2012, down from a previous estimate of $800 million
to $840 million.
The miner said capital spending would also be lower in 2013.
Shares of Iamgold were down 16.1 percent at C$12.48 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday morning.