* European institutions were not aggressive enough - IASB
* IASB had BNP Paribas, CNP Assurances in mind - FT
* ESMA says studying differences in Greek debt reporting
By Lionel Laurent and Rosalba O'Brien
PARIS/LONDON, Aug 30 European financial
institutions should have booked bigger losses on Greek
government bond holdings during the recent results season, the
International Accounting Standards Board said.
The IASB -- aiming to become the global benchmark for
financial reporting -- said on Tuesday banks and insurers had
been inconsistent in the way they wrote down the value of Greek
sovereign debt in second-quarter earnings.
The IASB, in a letter to the European Securities and Markets
Authority (ESMA), said some companies had used internal models
and not market prices to calculate the fair value of Greek bond
holdings.
While some companies claimed this practice was because the
market for Greek debt had become illiquid, the IASB disagreed.
"Although the level of trading activity in Greek government
bonds has decreased, transactions are still taking place,"
chairman Hans Hoogervorst said.
ESMA has begun assessing whether differences in the
treatment of sovereign debt by banks were legitimate under IASB
rules, spokeswoman Victoria Powell said.
"We note that the responsibility for implementing accounting
principles lies primarily with listed companies, including
financial institutions, and their auditors," she said.
The IASB letter, posted on its website on Tuesday after a
leak to media, did not single out particular countries or banks.
According to an unnamed source cited by the Financial Times,
the move reflected specific concerns over the approach taken by
France's biggest listed bank BNP Paribas and French
insurer CNP Assurances , both of which used their own
valuation models rather than market prices.
A BNP spokeswoman said: "BNP took provisions against its
Greece exposure in full agreement with its auditors and the
relevant authorities, in accordance with the plan decided upon
by the European Union on July 21."
A CNP spokeswoman said its Greek debt provisions had been
calculated in accordance with the EU plan.
The STOXX Europe 600 bank index was up 1.1 percent
at 1445 GMT.
"The Greek debt issue has been treated very lightly," said
Jacques Chahine, head of Luxembourg-based J. Chahine Capital,
which manages 320 billion euros ($465 billion) assets. "And it
is not just Greek debt. All of it needs to be written down,
Spain, Italy."
Citing recent comment by International Monetary Fund chief
Christine Lagarde that called for mandatory recapitalisation of
European banks, Chahine said: "I agree with Christine Lagarde.
"European banks need to be recapitalised ... It is clear
their balance sheets are extremely fragile."
The European Banking Authority on Tuesday denied this was
the case.
CONFIDENCE HIT
European banks taking a 3 billion euro hit on Greek bond
holdings earlier this month employed different approaches to
valuing the debt. Writedowns disclosed in results varied from
21-50 percent.
The low end corresponded to the so-called "haircut" on
banking sector involvement in a planned second bailout of Greece
now being finalised. A 50 percent loss represented the discount
markets were expecting at the end of June.
Klaus-Peter Feld, a board member of German auditor body IdW,
told Reuters the French view there was no market price for Greek
debt at the end of June was not valid and against IASB rules.
Feld said he was comfortable with German write-downs, also
in a 21-50 percent range, as they were consistent with the
category the bonds were booked in, adding that in those cases
where bonds were fully written down to market value write-backs
could be seen as soon as the current quarter.
ESMA was unable to impose a uniform Greek haircut across the
EU and guidance it published at the end of July simply stressed
the need for banks to tell investors clearly how they accounted
for Greek debt values.
The IASB, which has no power of enforcement in how banks
book impairments, has been keen to show the United States, which
will decide this year whether to adopt IASB standards, that its
rules are consistent and properly represent markets.
Auditors have said a patchwork approach will confuse
investors and concerns over Greek haircut reporting will fuel
calls for a pan-EU auditor regulator, either standalone or
within ESMA.
"The impact is more likely to be to further reduce
investors' confidence in buying bank debt, rather than sovereign
debt," Tamara Burnell, head of Financial Institutions/Sovereign
Research at M&G told Reuters.
"After all, nobody is paying much attention to the banks'
arguments about why they cannot value Greek debt at market
prices, and the 21 percent haircut ... is patently
insufficient."
Using the most aggressive markdown approach -- marking to
market all Greek sovereign holdings -- would saddle 19 of the
most exposed European banks with another 6.6 billion euros in
potential writedowns, according to Citi analysts.
BNP would take the biggest hit with 2.1 billion euros,
followed by Belgian group Dexia with 1.9 billion and
German lender Commerzbank with 959 million, Citi said.
The European Commission said on Monday there was no need to
recapitalise the banks over and above what had been agreed after
a recent annual stress test.
($1 = 0.688 euro)
