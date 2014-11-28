BRIEF-Lerado Financial Group Co proposes to raise about hk$460.64 million by way of rights issue
* Proposes to raise about hk$460.64 million by way of rights issue of 4.61 billion rights shares at subscription price of hk$0.10 per rights share
Nov 28 Iaso SA :
* 9M turnover at 93.31 million euros versus 91.56 million euros year ago
* 9M EBITDA at 19.84 million euros versus 25.34 million euros year ago
* 9M net profit at 3.09 million euros versus 7.34 million euros year ago
* Net cash on Sept. 30, 2014 at 5.75 million euros versus 6.48 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1xR6MWA
* Says has signed a cooperation agreement for the company's third OEM project