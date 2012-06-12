BEIJING, June 12 Boeing Co., in
cooperation with Air China and PetroChina
, will press ahead with a second test flight that
will be partly powered by plant oil, company executives said
this week.
The test, scheduled for the third quarter of this year, is
likely to involve a trans-Pacific trip, far longer than the
one-hour test flight that was conducted in China last October,
said Stephen Emmert, Boeing's regional director of the biofuel
strategy team for China and North America.
The project aims to prove that a China-produced biofuel
works, and to ensure "regulators and airlines around the world
are comfortable using it for commercial flights," he said.
The planned test, like last year's, will involve use of a
biofuel produced by PetroChina from locally grown jatropha, a
thorny green shrub. Jatropha based fuel, produced with oil
extracted from seeds, could have particular appeal in China,
where there are huge swathes of barren land that could be turned
to growing the plant.
"China has a need (for cleaner fuels) like the rest of the
world that is very real," said Marc Allen, head of Boeing's
China operations, speaking on the sidelines of the International
Air Transport Association meeting in Beijing this week.
"They have (economic) scale that many parts of the world
cannot match. And they have fast growing technological
capability that will allow them to be on the forefront on these
initiatives."
