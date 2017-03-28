MONTREAL, March 28 An international airline
trade organization on Tuesday denounced a Trump administration
ban on some electronics on direct flights from several
Muslim-majority countries, criticizing the policy as a move
toward "more restricted borders and protectionism."
Speaking to the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations,
Alexandre de Juniac, director general and chief executive of the
International Air Transport Association (IATA), questioned the
efficacy of the ban, which prohibits electronics larger than a
cellphone on direct flights to the United States from 10
airports in the Middle East and North Africa.
