BEIJING, June 11 Global airlines on Monday urged
the European Union to defuse an international emissions row as a
group of nations led by China, the United States and India kept
up their opposition to EU plans to force carriers to join a
carbon trading scheme.
Europe has angered trading partners with its plan to make
airlines cut pollution by levying a fee based on the amount of
carbon emissions calculated for whole flights, not just the
portion over Europe - a measure its critics regard as
interference with their national airspace.
The head of the International Air Transport Association
(IATA) said all parties shared the view that a global agreement
was needed to head off the threat of a trade war over the EU's
Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).
"Europe seems more committed to implementing its ETS
unilaterally than to sincerely negotiating a multilateral
agreement," IATA director general Tony Tyler told a gathering of
240 airlines in the Chinese capital.
"For Europe's international counterparts it's like being
asked to negotiate with a gun to their head," he added in an
opening speech to the group's annual meeting.
"Sustainability should unite the world with common purpose,
not divide it with affronts to sovereignty that risk a trade
war, a war that nobody wants and from which no winner can
emerge."
China and India have ordered airlines not to cooperate with
the scheme, raising the prospect of retaliation by the EU.
"The onus is now on Europe to seize the moment, take a
credible action to defuse the situation and get on with finding
the global solution that everybody is hoping for," Tyler said.
The EU says its plans are necessary as a way to meet
international targets to reduce pollution, and that it was
forced to act alone as a result of there having been little
progress made towards reaching a global deal.
The airline industry fears being caught up in a trade war
which would further dent profits that IATA says could be erased
by a worsening of the European debt crisis.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Alison Leung; Editing by Daniel
Magnowski)