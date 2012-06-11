BEIJING, June 11 The International Air Transport
Association on Monday left its 2012 profit forecast for global
airlines unchanged at $3 billion, but said the business
environment was deteriorating rapidly in Europe.
"While the forecast is built on the market's expectation
that the sovereign debt crisis in the eurozone will intensify,
the risk of more severe economic weakness in the event of a
broader eurozone banking crisis could easily wipe out industry
profits," the group representing more than 80 percent of global
airline traffic said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher and Anurag Kotoky)