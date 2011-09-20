SINGAPORE, Sept 20 The International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecast a 29 percent fall in 2012 industry-wide profit on the back of a weak global economy and stubbornly high jet fuel prices.

The 230-member IATA, whose members carry more than 93 percent of scheduled international air traffic, said on Tuesday it expects industry profits of $4.9 billion in 2012, compared to a revised 2011 forecast of $6.9 billion.

The group raised its 2011 estimate from a previous forecast of $4.0 billion it made in June, citing stronger-than-expected growth in the first half of 2011.

Airlines rebounded faster than expected from recession last year, helped by higher traffic and a drive to keep a lid on spare capacity. But a series of external shocks and higher oil prices have hit the industry hard this year. (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Matt Driskill)