GENEVA Dec 30 International air passenger traffic fell by 1.5 percent in November compared with October, although it remained 4.0 percent up on November 2010, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Friday.

However, domestic air travel in China, India and the Middle East grew, offsetting some of the decline in international travel.

International air freight traffic remained 3.8 percent down from November 2010 but inched up 0.5 percent from October.