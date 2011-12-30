* International passenger traffic down 1.5 pct from Oct
* International freight market up 0.5 pct from Oct
* Europe passenger market growth slowing sharply
* Freight profitability weakened by capacity on big new
passenger aircraft
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Dec 30 International air passenger
traffic fell by 1.5 percent in November compared with October,
although it remained 4.0 percent up on November 2010, the
International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Friday.
In its monthly report on air industry activity, IATA said
the international travel market had grown only 0.5 percent since
May, although domestic air travel had increased more strongly.
The international passenger market has grown fastest in
Latin America, Europe and the Middle East this year. But Europe
has slowed sharply, with year-on-year growth of 4.9 percent in
November, barely half the 9.5 percent in the year to date.
The global air travel market, including both domestic and
international flights, shrank by 0.5 percent from October but
remained 4.3 percent up from November 2010, IATA said.
IATA represents 240 airlines comprising 84 percent of global
air traffic, including British Airways owner International
Airlines Group (IAG), Air China, American
Airlines and Deutsche Post DHL.
Domestic air travel in China, India and Australia grew in
November, offsetting some of the decline in international
travel. China's domestic market has grown 17.2 percent in the
past year, partly because of a weak November 2010.
However, there is a strong contrast between the amount of
spare capacity available in different domestic markets.
This year's surge in China's domestic traffic outstripped a
hefty 13.3 percent rise in capacity, keeping seats filled 80.7
percent of the time in November, which IATA said helped local
airlines generate good profits. Chinese carriers include China
Southern and China Eastern.
U.S. domestic carriers managed to do even better by keeping
planes 83.4 percent full in November, having cut capacity faster
than the market could shrink over the past year.
By comparison, India's domestic airline capacity has
increased by 17.3 percent in the past year, leaving seats empty
despite 10.7 percent market growth.
Indian airlines, which include firms such as Jet Airways
and Kingfisher, still managed to fill 76.8
percent of available capacity on domestic flights in November,
more than their counterparts in Brazil and Japan, where domestic
flights were just over 65 percent full.
Faced with a slowdown in trade, freight carriers have also
been cutting capacity, but spare capacity has still increased
because of deliveries of new twin-aisle passenger aircraft that
have more room for cargo, IATA said.
The increase in spare capacity is undermining cargo
profitability, it said. In the first 11 months 2011, 4.1 percent
more freight capacity has been available than in the same months
of 2010. But the global market has shrunk by 0.7 percent and
only 45.9 percent of available space has been filled.
However, in November international air freight traffic
inched up 0.5 percent from October, despite remaining 3.8
percent below the level of November 2010.
As in passenger travel, domestic markets for freight are
looking healthier than international demand. Domestic freight
markets grew 4.4 percent from October, while the global market
grew 1.1 percent overall.
But IATA warned against optimism, citing the Purchasing
Managers' Index which it said was persisting at levels that
indicated contraction.
"A further weakening of air travel and freight markets in
the months ahead looks likely," it said.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)