BEIJING, June 11 Fresh evidence of strains in
the air cargo market came on Monday when Germany's Lufthansa
told Reuters a troubled Chinese freight venture was
being wound up.
The venture with China's Shenzhen Airlines, in which
Lufthansa holds a 25 percent stake, is being dissolved because
of tough freight conditions in the world's second-largest
aviation market, Lufthansa Chief Executive Christoph Franz said.
Jade Cargo International Ltd, based in China's southern boom
town of Shenzhen, has ceased to operate.
"We are a minority shareholder, but the shareholders all
together agreed that we will dissolve the company," Franz told
Reuters on the sidelines of the IATA annual general meeting.
"There is too much capacity," he added.
The decision comes as global airlines lobby IATA holds an
annual meeting overshadowed by concerns over the European debt
crisis. Some executives say the impact of a slump in European
confidence could seep into Asia through a drop in volumes of
exports to Europe.
Jade Cargo, whose operations have been grounded since
January as its owners held talks on financing, announced at the
end of February that Chinese transportation group UniTop had
agreed to come on board as a partner.
"We agreed the best way forward is to cease its operation
and dissolve the company and make sure the employees get their
individual contractual rights," Franz said.
Lufthansa took a loss of almost 16 million euros ($21.2
million) from the joint venture in 2011.
"It's not cheap," Franz said.
