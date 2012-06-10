BEIJING, June 10 The head of one of Europe's
largest airlines, Dutch KLM, urged the region's leaders give a
rapid signal of confidence to help dispel the effects of the
European financial crisis.
"I hope they solve (the crisis) rapidly or that we see clear
messages that confidence is coming," KLM Chief Executive Peter
Hartman said.
Hartman, who is also deputy chairman of parent Air
France-|KLM, said that looking three months ahead, premium
bookings were holding up relatviely well but that cargo was
being hit by the preference of many shippers to switch to
cheaper sea routes.
Speaking to Reuters on the sidelines of an industry summit
amid airline merger speculation in the United States, he said
"consolidation is not over in Europe either."
He also said Air France-KLM was still negotiating the final
version of a deal to buy Airbus A350 jets but was disputing
parts of the contract. He expected a deal in coming months.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)