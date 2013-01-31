GENEVA Jan 31 Global air travel demand growth will slow to 4.5 percent this year but freight markets will recover from a decline in 2012, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.

"2013 will not be a banner year for profitability, but we should see some improvement on 2012," IATA chief executive Tony Tyler said in a statement.

Global passenger traffic - including both domestic and international flights - grew 5.3 percent in 2012, IATA said.