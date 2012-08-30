GENEVA Aug 30 International air passenger
traffic rose 3.5 percent in July year-on-year although the
growth rate was modest compared with early 2012, the
International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.
Traffic has been up every month so far this year, partly due
to comparisons with last year, when there were travel
disruptions during the Arab Spring political turmoil across the
Middle East, but the figure for July has so far been the
smallest increase.
On a monthly basis, passenger traffic was up just 0.3
percent.
"It becomes clear that since early this year the pace of air
travel expansion has slowed, largely as a result of falling
business confidence and world trade," IATA said in a statement.
International freight traffic, seen as a short-term leading
indicator of economic growth, fell by 3.3 percent over the same
period compared with 2011.
Freight traffic rose 0.1 percent on a monthly basis.
Middle Eastern carriers reported the best growth rates for
both passenger and freight traffic, while North American
airlines reported negative figures for both sectors, IATA said.