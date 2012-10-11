BRIEF-Sabaa International Co for Pharmaceutical FY profit rises
Feb 19 Sabaa International Company for Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries
BRUSSELS Oct 11 Belgian cancer diagnosis and therapy company IBA has signed three deals in Asia worth a total of 10 million euros ($12.90 million) for the sale of specialised sterilisation units, it said on Thursday.
The group did not specify where in Asia it has sold its sterilisation units, which operate without leaving traces of chemical or radioactive contamination on the medical devices being sterilised.
IBA said it has sold more than 30 of the units worldwide.
Additional sales in 2012 should push the group's revenue growth to the top of the 5-10 percent guidance range, it said in August.
IBA made a net loss of 1.4 million euros in the first half of 2012, hit by a one-off charge related to a contract dispute.
($1 = 0.7751 euros)
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Board approves authorised capital increase to egp 200 million from egp 70 million, issued capital increase to egp 58.6 million from egp 53.2 million Source: (http://bit.ly/2l8zsOP) Further company coverage:
* FY net profit EGP 32.4 million versus EGP 22.2 million year ago