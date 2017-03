Dec 3 Ion Beam Applications SA :

* Signs contract to install seventh ProteusOne compact proton therapy solution in Caen, France

* Contract includes delivery of ProteusOne equipment as well as a 15 year maintenance agreement

* Total value for IBA is between 43 million euros and 48 million euros

* Delivery of equipment is expected to take place in 2017