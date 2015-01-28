Jan 28 Ion Beam Applications SA :

* IBA signs contract to install first proton therapy center in North China

* Says center will be first proton therapy center in North China

* Contract was signed at end of 2014 and is worth more than 80 million euros ($90.78 million) to IBA including service contract

* North China deal to start long term partnership with Zhuozhou Jian Kang Qiao