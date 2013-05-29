* Damages claim is from SK Capital, the partner in IBA Molecular

* Belgian firm says claim cut to 6.6 million euros from 24 million

* IBA says should not have additional negative financial impact

* IBA made a loss in 2012

BRUSSELS, May 29 Belgian cancer diagnosis and therapy company Ion Beam Applications (IBA) said it would have to pay less than expected to settle a damages claim from the partner in its nuclear medicine business.

IBA said in November that Rose Holdings, the investment vehicle that owns IBA Molecular, had submitted a notice of claim to IBA for damages of 24 million euros ($30.85 million).

U.S.-based SK Capital Partners owns 60 percent of Rose Holdings and IBA the remaining 40 percent.

The claim covered regulatory issues, waste management and accounting treatment related to IBA Molecular. IBA sold 60 percent of the business to SK Capital last year for 74.7 million euros.

IBA said on Wednesday the claim had been reduced to 6.6 million euros which, if paid directly to SK Capital Partners, would represent a potential loss of 4.4 million euros for IBA.

IBA said it was still disputing the level of the claim with regard to the issue of nuclear decommissioning obligations, but that the final payout should not have a significant additional impact on its results.

SK Capital was not immediately available for comment.

IBA made a net loss of 5.8 million euros last year, in part due to the accruals.

($1 = 0.7779 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Barbara Lewis and John Stonestreet)