BRUSSELS Nov 19 Belgian cancer treatment equipment maker IBA said revenues in the third quarter grew by 14 percent, driven by a strong performance of its equipment division.

Revenues in the third quarter came in at 180.1 million euros ($228.83 million), 155.5 million of which was booked by the equipment unit.

The group said it expects to achieve revenue growth of 5 to 10 percent a year over the next three years, supported by a strong order book. ($1 = 0.7871 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)