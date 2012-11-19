BRIEF-Ipsen acquires a portfolio of select consumer healthcare products from Sanofi
* Ipsen to acquire a portfolio of select consumer healthcare products from Sanofi
BRUSSELS Nov 19 Belgian cancer treatment equipment maker IBA said revenues in the third quarter grew by 14 percent, driven by a strong performance of its equipment division.
Revenues in the third quarter came in at 180.1 million euros ($228.83 million), 155.5 million of which was booked by the equipment unit.
The group said it expects to achieve revenue growth of 5 to 10 percent a year over the next three years, supported by a strong order book. ($1 = 0.7871 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek)
* Says 17 of its 12th series warrants were exercised into 1.7 million shares, during the period from Feb. 8 to Feb. 13
PARIS, Feb 13 Drugmaker Ipsen has agreed to buy five consumer healthcare products from bigger French rival Sanofi for 83 million euros ($88 million), in a deal which Ipsen said should boost its profits.