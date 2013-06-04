BRIEF-Foresee Pharmaceuticals lowers new share issue price to T$62 per share from T$72 per share
* Says it lowers issue price of the 8 million new shares to T$62 per share from T$72 per share
BRUSSELS, June 4 Belgian cancer therapy and diagnosis company Ion Beam Applications (IBA) said on Tuesday it had settled a legal dispute with the German buyer of a proton therapy centre.
IBA said in a statement that Westdeutsches Protonentherapiezentrum Essen GmbH (WPE) would buy the centre, which would be transferred in the coming weeks. IBA and WPE had also agreed an 18 year operation and maintenance agreement.
IBA took a write-down of 5.8 million euros ($7.6 million) in 2012, mostly related to the Essen project and restructuring expenses. ($1 = 0.7675 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)
* Says it lowers issue price of the 8 million new shares to T$62 per share from T$72 per share
* Plans to expand in H1/H2 2017 into Netherlands, Great Britain, Germany, Portugal, Ireland, Denmark
* Says it completed issuing 3 million new shares at T$19 per share with amount of T$57 million