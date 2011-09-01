* H1 REBIT 4.29 mln euros ($6.19 mln) vs 4.26 mln expected

BRUSSELS, Aug 31 Belgium's Ion Beam Applications reported a sharp decline in first-half operating profit caused by the restructuring of its pharmaceutical unit and development costs for new proton therapy products.

The cancer diagnosis and therapy company posted a recurring operating profit for the first half of 4.29 mln euros, down 50.3 percent on the same period last year but in line with the 4.26 million expected in a Reuters poll of three analysts.

The group reiterated that it expects higher sales in 2011 than in 2010. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter) ($1=.6926 Euro)