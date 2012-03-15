BRUSSELS, March 15 Belgian cancer diagnosis and therapy company Ion Beam Applications (IBA) said it planned to pay investors by means of a capital reduction despite incurring a deep loss in 2011.

IBA is on the verge of selling a 60 percent stake in its molecular imaging division -- which produces tracer drugs that can help identify cancers with radiology -- to U.S. based investment firm SK Capital Partners.

IBA expects to receive over 100 million euros ($130.3 million) in cash from the deal, but the purchaser has placed a low value on the portfolio of new molecules developed by IBA, which IBA has been forced to book as a loss.

Sales from IBA's now dominant proton therapy business grew by 46 percent last year, but declined in dosimetry and bioassay activities.

The result in 2011 was a net loss of 60.3 million euros from a profit of 6.6 million euros in 2010.

IBA said it would not pay a dividend, but would, on completion of the SK Capital deal, carry out a reduction of capital by distributing share premiums worth 5 million euros or 0.18 euros per share.

IBA said it eventually hoped for a recurring operating profit margin of 10 percent, from around 4 percent at present, and average annual revenue growth of 5 to 10 percent. Revenue grew by 13.7 percent in 2011.

Chief Financial Officer Jean-Marc Bothy said 2012 would be a year of transition, with an adjustment of the business and costs required.

On the positive side, he said that IBA's order book for proton therapy centres was good for about two years of sales and that IBA should win orders for about 12 new treatment rooms per year in the coming years.

"We haven't lost a contract due to austerity measures or seen a reduction in reimbursements by social security systems. In the United States, rates of reimbursement have actually increased by 10 percent," he said. ($1 = 0.7677 euros) (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)