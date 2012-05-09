BRUSSELS May 9 Belgian cancer diagnosis and
therapy company Ion Beam Applications said revenues in
the first quarter increased by a third, supported by growth in
its dominant proton therapy business.
The group said in a statement on Wednesday that its
operating profit was higher than last year's, with the bottom
line near break even.
IBA, which had said in March 2012 would be a year of
transition, with an adjustment of the business and costs
required, said it booked no new proton therapy orders so far
this year but still had an order backlog of 228 million euros
($296.3 million).
The group said it now targeted revenue growth of between 5
and 10 percent between 2011 and 2015, with a recurring operating
profit margin reaching 10 percent.
IBA has sold a 60 percent stake in its molecular imaging
division -- which produces tracer drugs that can help identify
cancers with radiology -- to U.S. based investment firm SK
Capital Partners.
IBA said it received a net amount of 74.7 million euros on
April 2 and cut its net debt to 3.3 million euros.
IBA received cash from the deal, but the purchaser has
placed a low value on the portfolio of new molecules developed
by IBA, which IBA has been forced to book as a loss.
The result in 2011 was a net loss of 60.3 million euros from
a profit of 6.6 million euros in 2010.
IBA has said it would not pay a dividend, but would, on
completion of the SK Capital deal, carry out a reduction of
capital by distributing share premiums worth 5 million euros or
0.18 euros per share.
($1 = 0.7695 euros)
