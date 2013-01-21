(Repeats to additional subscribers without changes to text)

BRUSSELS Jan 21 IBA, a Belgian radiology device maker, has signed an about 50 million euro ($66.46 million) contract to install the first ultra-precise proton therapy devices in India, the group said on Monday.

It has signed the deal with Apollo Hospitals, Asia's largest integrated healthcare group and India's number one private hospital, it said.

($1 = 0.7524 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)