BRIEF-Yihua Healthcare unit to buy stakes in hospital and social welfare firm
* Says its Tibet-based medical investment management unit (the unit) plans to buy a 60 percent stake in a Jiangxi-based hospital for 172.8 million yuan
BRUSSELS Jan 21 IBA, a Belgian radiology device maker, has signed an about 50 million euro ($66.46 million) contract to install the first ultra-precise proton therapy devices in India, the group said on Monday.
It has signed the deal with Apollo Hospitals, Asia's largest integrated healthcare group and India's number one private hospital, it said.
($1 = 0.7524 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton)
WASHINGTON, March 6 Long-awaited legislation to dismantle Obamacare was unwrapped on Monday by U.S. Republicans, who called for ending health insurance mandates and rolling back extra healthcare funding for the poor in a package that drew immediate fire from Democrats.
* Creso secures binding LOI with high-tech Swiss food and pharma development company, Domaco, Dr med Aufdermaur AG