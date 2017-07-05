BRUSSELS, July 5 Belgium's IBA, which
makes proton therapy centres that treat tumours, on Wednesday
said delays to some of its projects would lead to
lower-than-expected growth of its revenues and profits.
The group said it expected its revenues to increase by 5 to
10 percent in 2017 with an operating margin in the mid-single
digits.
It had previously foreseen revenue growth of 15 to 20
percent in 2017 and an operating margin of 10 to 12 percent.
"Delays in project execution by several of its customers
have continued and are now being experienced in approximately
half of the ongoing proton therapy projects," the company said
in a statement.
The group, which has an order book backlog of some 1 billion
euros ($1.14 billion), said it would offer guidance on the
impact on next year and thereafter at a later stage.
IBA, which previously guided for a dividend payout ratio of
30 percent, said its dividend policy remained unchanged.
($1 = 0.8804 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Alissa de
Carbonnel)