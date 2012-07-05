July 5 Cancer company Ion Beam Applications
said on Thursday it will delay a vote on a payout to
investors while it reaches a settlement in an arbitration case -
which may mean it writes down a major part of its 25 million
euro ($30.95 million) exposure.
The Belgium-based company had planned to hold an
extraordinary general meeting on July 9 where investors were to
vote on receiving a payout through a capital reduction.
However, it now plans to postpone the meeting to Sept. 24
while it concludes the settlement of the arbitration procedure
over a contract in Essen, Germany.
"The resolution of all disputes is expected to result in the
company incurring a non-cash write-down of a significant - but
still not precisely known - part of the current 25 million euro
total net asset exposure in its balance sheet," it said in a
statement.
It added that it should also make about 9 million euros in
profit after agreeing to the sale of its shares of IBA's
molecular operations in Canada to a Canadian private equity
firm.
($1 = 0.8077 euros)
