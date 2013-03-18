BRIEF-Deva Holding FY 2016 net profit up at 60.3 million lira
* FY 2016 net profit of 60.3 million lira ($16.10 million) versus 47.7 million lira year ago
LOUVAIN-LA-NEUVE, Belgium, March 18 Belgium's IBA SA said on Monday it had resolved a legal dispute over one of its proton therapy devices in the German city of Essen, which was partly responsible for its net loss last year.
It said all parties had agreed terms in a letter of intent, which should be finalised in April, and that it expected no further negatives.
IBA made a net loss of 5.8 million euros ($7.6 million), weighed down by 27.9 million euros of non-recurring expenses, the majority of which were connected to the Essen project. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting By Ben Deighton; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)
* FY 2016 net profit of 60.3 million lira ($16.10 million) versus 47.7 million lira year ago
* Trump's leading candidate for FDA is Scott Gottlieb - Bloomberg citing sources Source text - http://bloom.bg/2mryLz2 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
March 10 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday: