BRUSSELS, March 26 Proton therapy group IBA on Wednesday said it expected revenues to grow by between 5 and 10 percent in 2014, driven by demand for its new products.

The Belgian group, which makes proton therapy centres for hospitals which offer a more targeted way to treat cancer compared with traditional radiotherapy, said the new products included Proteus ONE, a cheaper version of its centres.

They also include Pencil Beam Scanning, which offers millimetre precision when targeting tumours.

IBA said it became less dependent on one-off projects in 2013, as service revenues made up a quarter of its business.

It kept costs low by implementing efficiency programmes and was targeting a 10 percent operating profit margin for 2014 up from 8.6 percent in 2013, it added.

Operating profit before one-off items grew 9.2 percent in 2013 to 18.4 million euros ($25.4 million).

($1 = 0.7258 Euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Mark Potter)