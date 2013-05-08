(Repeats to fix spelling in headline)
BRUSSELS May 8 Belgian cancer treatment company
Ion Beam Applications said on Wednesday its
first-quarter sales fell 13.9 percent as it signed fewer deals
for its radiation therapy devices.
The firm said that it has seen a low conversion rate for its
existing backlog in the quarter, but added that this was not
unusual and it expects to make sales in the second half of the
year.
The company, which specialises in proton therapy, a highly
targeted radiation treatment used for tumours in the face and
neck, reiterated it expects to sign deals for eight to 12 proton
therapy rooms in 2013.
(Reporting By Ben Deighton)