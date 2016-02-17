BRUSSELS Feb 17 Belgium's IBA, which makes proton therapy equipment for cancer treatment, said on Wednesday it expected revenue to grow by more than previously forecast, after a year in which its order book expanded by about a third.

IBA said it expected revenue to grow by more than 20 percent in 2016, having said in November it saw growth of more than 10 percent.

Proton therapy is becoming a more popular option for cancer treatment as it is more precise than conventional radio therapy, making it possible to target hard-to-reach tumours without damaging surrounding tissue.

IBA said it had a record order intake for its equipment in 2015, taking its order book to 330 million euros ($368 million), up 30 percent from 2014.

It added that its orders for service and maintenance contracts would add 575 million euros of revenue over the next 10 to 15 years, an increase of 23 percent compared with the end of 2014.

IBA said it expected revenue of around 270 million euros for 2015 with a more than 20 percent increase in operating profit. It will announce its full 2015 results at the end of March. ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by David Holmes)