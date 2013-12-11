BRUSSELS Dec 11 Belgian cancer therapy group
IBA has settled the dispute over the future of its IBA
Molecular unit with SK Capital Partners, the group said on
Wednesday.
IBA, which develops proton therapy centres that offer more
targeted treatment of tumours compared to conventional radiation
therapy, had questioned the future financing of the unit which
led to claims from SK Capital, which owns 60 percent of IBA
Molecular.
As part of the settlement, IBA will sell a 10 million euro
($13.77 million) note it received when it sold the stake for one
euro, which will lead to a loss of around 5 million, the group
said.
IBA repeated its 2013 guidance for a positive result.
($1 = 0.7261 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Alister Doyle)