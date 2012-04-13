MADRID, April 13 Spanish energy firm Iberdrola
will ask the Supreme Court to annul its decision to
reject the company's motion against a new law on corporate
shareholder voting rights, a spokesman said on Friday.
Iberdrola had contested the law, which strips companies of
the power to limit individual shareholder voting rights at 10
percent, as part of its long battle to keep builder ACS
from gaining influence on its board.
The Supreme Court's ruling on Iberdrola's motion was
released earlier on Friday.
(Reporting By Carlos Ruano, writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing
by Julien Toyer)