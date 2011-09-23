PARIS, Sept 23 Spain's Iberdrola and France's GDF Suez said they will raise their stakes in a joint venture to build a nuclear power station in northern England to 50 percent each after Scottish and Southern Energy decided to pull out.

"We are ... highly confident about our prospects in respect of our development plans in West Cumbria and there is no reason why this decision by SSE should impact upon our plans or timetable," Iberdrola and GDF said in a joint statement on Friday.

"As scheduled, the final investment decision should take place around 2015 with commercial operation of a new nuclear power station expected by 2023." (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Marie Maitre)