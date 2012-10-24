MADRID Oct 24 Spanish power company Iberdrola reported 9 month net profit of 2.4 billion euros ($3.1 billion) on Wednesday, in line with analysts' expectations.

The utility, due to unveil a two-year strategic plan to investors in London later today, reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 5.8 billion euros, also in line with expectations.