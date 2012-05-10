* EBITDA 2.3 billion euros versus 2.4 billion forecast
* International business compensates for weak Spain
* Chairman tips asset sales to focus on cutting debt
By Tracy Rucinski
MADRID, May 10 Spanish power firm Iberdrola
is turning its back on its long-running growth strategy
after its chairman pledged on Thursday to sell assets, cut
investments and improve efficiency in a effort to reduce debt.
The decision mirrors that of many Spanish companies that had
taken advantage of an economic boom and cheap credit in the late
1990s and early 2000s to expand both in Spain and abroad.
Now, faced with burdening debt and a recession-hit home
market, debt reduction has become the number one priority.
"We're going to revise all of our investments that aren't
already allocated ... focusing much more on our debt situation,"
Iberdrola Chairman Ignacio Galan said on a conference call after
the group published its first-quarter earnings.
Galan opened the door to the sale of the company's gas
business in the United States and Canada, which accounted for
less than 1 percent of underlying profit in the first quarter.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortisation (EBITDA) for Iberdrola rose 4.1 percent to 2.4
billion euros ($3.1 billion) in the first quarter, with the
consolidation of Elektro in Brazil offsetting weakness in
crisis-hit Spain.
Iberdrola, whose main shareholder is builder ACS,
said revenues in Spain were hit by a 62 percent fall in output
of cheap hydro power and by a nearly 1 percent fall in
electricity demand due to an economic recession.
For years Iberdrola had expanded in semi-regulated sectors
like wind power, where it is a world leader, as well as in the
growing business of power networks to compensate for falls in
its traditional energy business.
Now it wants to focus on reducing debt to below 30 billion
euros in 2012, down from 31.7 billion in 2011.
KEEPING UP ACS FIGHT
Chairman Galan vowed to keep a cap on voting rights at 10
percent until the final outcome of its legal challenge against a
new law that obliges companies to remove such restrictions,
continuing a battle with shareholder ACS.
The decision means that ACS, whose presence Iberdrola has
fought ever since the builder bought its stake at the height of
the construction boom in 2006, will still not be able to vote in
accordance with its current 15 percent stake.
Spain's Supreme Court rejected Iberdrola's challenge to a
new law scrapping a company's power to restrict individual
shareholder voting rights, but Iberdrola has asked the ruling to
be annulled.
Facing its own debt problems, ACS recently sold a small
chunk of its Iberdrola stake, ditching its strategy of gaining
more control over the utility to also focus on cutting debt.
Iberdrola's shares, which have fallen almost 30 percent this
year, were up 1 percent by 1030 GMT, though investors said they
were still cautious ahead of an imminent energy sector review to
eliminate the so-called "tariff deficit".
The tariff deficit is a 25 billion euro hole partially
created after years of utilities selling electricity below
nominal costs.
The Spanish government was expected to unveil in May an
energy overhaul to fix the deficit but the reform may take
longer as the administration deals with the country's troubled
banking system.
On Wednesday, Spain took over the country's fourth largest
lender Bankia and will announce more measures to
strengthen the ailing banking sector on Friday.
($1 = 0.7733 euros)
(Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz, Paul Day
and Helen Massy-Beresford)