* EBITDA 2.3 billion euros versus 2.4 billion forecast

* International business compensates for weak Spain

* Chairman tips asset sales to focus on cutting debt (Adds chairman comments on strategy)

By Tracy Rucinski

MADRID, May 10 Spanish power firm Iberdrola is turning its back on its long-running growth strategy after its chairman pledged on Thursday to sell assets, cut investments and improve efficiency in a effort to reduce debt.

The decision mirrors that of many Spanish companies that had taken advantage of an economic boom and cheap credit in the late 1990s and early 2000s to expand both in Spain and abroad.

Now, faced with burdening debt and a recession-hit home market, debt reduction has become the number one priority.

"We're going to revise all of our investments that aren't already allocated ... focusing much more on our debt situation," Iberdrola Chairman Ignacio Galan said on a conference call after the group published its first-quarter earnings.

Galan opened the door to the sale of the company's gas business in the United States and Canada, which accounted for less than 1 percent of underlying profit in the first quarter.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for Iberdrola rose 4.1 percent to 2.4 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in the first quarter, with the consolidation of Elektro in Brazil offsetting weakness in crisis-hit Spain.

Iberdrola, whose main shareholder is builder ACS, said revenues in Spain were hit by a 62 percent fall in output of cheap hydro power and by a nearly 1 percent fall in electricity demand due to an economic recession.

For years Iberdrola had expanded in semi-regulated sectors like wind power, where it is a world leader, as well as in the growing business of power networks to compensate for falls in its traditional energy business.

Now it wants to focus on reducing debt to below 30 billion euros in 2012, down from 31.7 billion in 2011.

KEEPING UP ACS FIGHT

Chairman Galan vowed to keep a cap on voting rights at 10 percent until the final outcome of its legal challenge against a new law that obliges companies to remove such restrictions, continuing a battle with shareholder ACS.

The decision means that ACS, whose presence Iberdrola has fought ever since the builder bought its stake at the height of the construction boom in 2006, will still not be able to vote in accordance with its current 15 percent stake.

Spain's Supreme Court rejected Iberdrola's challenge to a new law scrapping a company's power to restrict individual shareholder voting rights, but Iberdrola has asked the ruling to be annulled.

Facing its own debt problems, ACS recently sold a small chunk of its Iberdrola stake, ditching its strategy of gaining more control over the utility to also focus on cutting debt.

Iberdrola's shares, which have fallen almost 30 percent this year, were up 1 percent by 1030 GMT, though investors said they were still cautious ahead of an imminent energy sector review to eliminate the so-called "tariff deficit".

The tariff deficit is a 25 billion euro hole partially created after years of utilities selling electricity below nominal costs.

The Spanish government was expected to unveil in May an energy overhaul to fix the deficit but the reform may take longer as the administration deals with the country's troubled banking system.

On Wednesday, Spain took over the country's fourth largest lender Bankia and will announce more measures to strengthen the ailing banking sector on Friday. ($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Fiona Ortiz, Paul Day and Helen Massy-Beresford)