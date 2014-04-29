BRIEF-Techstep buys Apro for NOK 7 mln in cash and NOK 8 mln in shares
* Says price will be settled with 7 million Norwegian crowns ($829,177) in cash and 8 million crowns in shares based on the company's share price of 6.00 crowns per share
MADRID, April 29 Spanish utility Iberdrola has hired Morgan Stanley to explore the sale of a minority stake in its Spanish distribution business, a source with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
The company has been looking to sell assets to invest in its network after earnings were hit by new Spanish laws enacted to curb a growing tariff deficit after a decade of mismatched regulated power rates and costs.
"They've been looking into selling a minority stake for two months and they've now given a mandate," the source said on condition of anonymity.
Iberdrola confirmed on Tuesday that it was analysing different options for selling assets.
On-line newspaper El Confidencial said on Tuesday Iberdrola could sell a 25-percent stake in the unit and raise about 3 billion euros.
The source said potential buyers could be sovereign funds and investment funds interested in having a fixed income without managing the business. (Reporting by Andres Gonzalez; Writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Jason Neely)
MOSCOW, March 21 Russia will pay off an outstanding foreign debt of the Soviet Union in full by transferring $125.2 million to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Tuesday.
CAIRO, March 21 Egypt aims to raise 6 billion pounds ($329 million) from the sale of stakes in state companies in the 2017/18 financial year, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters, part of government efforts to generate revenue and attract investors.