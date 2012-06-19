BRIEF-Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg
* Blackstone, Carlyle consider $2 billion sale of Service King - Bloomberg citing sources Source text : http://bloom.bg/2lIXVrx Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, June 19 Spanish power firm Iberdrola may team up with a peer or a private equity firm to finance its 1.6 billion euro ($2 billion) investment in a wind farm off Germany's Baltic coast, according to a newspaper interview.
"We are looking at various financing options. It is quite possible that we will do the project with a partner," German daily Financial Times Deutschland cited Jonathan Cole, the head of Iberdrola's offshore business, as saying on Tuesday.
Iberdrola announced plans for the wind farm last week, saying it would be the largest in the world once completed. ($1 = 0.7949 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Fuze Inc files to say it raised about $104.2 million in equity financing from a total offering amount of about $120.3 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2kMD74E) Further company coverage: [Fuze Inc]
* Jeff Lawson reports 13 percent passive stake in Twilio Inc as on December 31, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2ld6TQG] Further company coverage: