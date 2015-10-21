BRIEF-Pimco hires former Blackstone senior managing director Greg Hall
* PIMCO says hires Gregory Hall as managing director, head of private strategies
MADRID Oct 21 Spanish utility Iberdrola posted on Wednesday a 5.8 percent rise in nine-month core profit, slightly beating analysts' forecast, as growth in its international business more than offset a fall in its home market.
Europe's biggest power company by market value said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) reached 5.431 billion euros ($6.16 billion) in the period while net profit was 1.92 billion euros.
The group said it was on track to meet its 2016 financial targets one year ahead of time. ($1 = 0.8811 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Paul Day)
March 30 Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management has appointed financial adviser Andrew Horowitz to its Century City, California office.