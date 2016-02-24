* Will increase gross dividend to 0.28 euros per share
* Will focus investment on US and UK in its new five year
plan
* To invest 24 bln eur in 4 yrs mostly in networks and
renewables
* Says waiting for final terms from Gamesa-Siemens planned
merger
* Core profit up 5 percent at 7.3 billion euros
By Angus Berwick and Jose Elías Rodríguez
MADRID, Feb 24 Spanish utility Iberdrola
said on Wednesday it would target a growth rate in core
earnings of 6 percent over the next five years and would
increase its dividend in line with that trend as it continues to
expand internationally.
Europe's biggest power company by market value said it would
target investment in the United States and Britain as part of a
new strategic plan, at the same time as its rivals in the energy
business limit their expansion objectives.
The company also said it aimed to invest 24 billion euros
($26 billion) between 2016 and 2020, mostly in networks and
renewable energies.
As Iberdrola gets more exposed to its regulated business,
chiefly made up of its renewable energy and grids sectors and
which account for 75 percent of core profit, its dividend
becomes a more important part of its strategy to please
investors.
The company said it would increase its gross dividend by 4
percent to 0.28 euros per share.
Chief Financial Officer Jose Sainz Armada said dividend
policy would grow in line with results, with a payout of between
65 and 75 percent. The group expects average annual core profit
and net profit growth of 6 percent for the next five years.
Sainz Armada also said the company was waiting to receive
final terms from Spanish wind turbine maker Gamesa, in
which Iberdrola has a 20 percent stake, regarding its planned
merger with Germany's Siemens.
The Bilbao-based company, which completed a $3 billion
takeover of U.S.-based UIL Holding last year, already owns
fellow U.S. company Energy East and British utility
ScottishPower. It is also growing its business in Brazil and
Mexico.
Iberdrola posted core earnings or EBITDA of 7.3 billion
euros ($8 billion), almost 5 percent above a year earlier but
slightly missing analysts' forecasts in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 0.9091 euros)
(Editing by Julien Toyer and David Holmes)