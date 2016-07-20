(Adds new details on Brexit, U.S. unit)
July 20 Spain's Iberdrola :
* Owner of Scottish Power says Brexit hit on net profit
fully covered by derivatives and other financial instruments
* Says negative impact of Brexit due to fall of sterling to
be partially offset by evolution of dollar
* Says expect 23 percent of Ebitda to be generated in
sterling in 2016, 29 percent in dollars
* Says sees potential marginal impact of GDP fall in Britain
on business but will be mitigated by recent efforts on energy
savings
* Says 75 percent of planned investments in Britain do not
have any currency risk while another 21 percent include formulas
to revise prices and reduce potential impact from Brexit
* Says first half net profit of 1.46 billion euros ($1.61
billion), slightly above a Reuters forecast for 1.44 billion
euros
* Says earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization (Ebitda) was 3.89 billion euros, also beating a
Reuters forecast for 3.82 billion euros
* Says revenues of newly-consolidated U.S. unit Avangrid
rise 39 percent, Ebitda up 36 percent
* Confirms its targets for a year-end Ebitda growth of
around 5 percent and net profit growth of more than 5 percent
Reuters forecast
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9077 euros)
