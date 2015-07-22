MADRID, July 22 Spanish power company Iberdrola , currently in a $3 billion takeover of U.S. firm UIL Holdings, posted on Wednesday an annual 5.7 percent rise in first-half core profits, spurred by new renewable energy capacity and business abroad.

Iberdrola, a global leader in wind turbines, said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 3.8 billion euros ($4.2 billion) in the six months to June, meeting the average forecast in a Reuters poll.

Spain's largest utility by market value, which is suffering a regulatory setback for its U.S. expansion plans, confirmed a target for full-year EBITDA and recurring net profit growth and said it was maintaining its dividend and investment plans. ($1 = 0.9139 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day)